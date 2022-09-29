International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

International Land Alliance Trading Down 12.2 %

OTCMKTS:ILAL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 177,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,209. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. International Land Alliance has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.02.

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts expect that International Land Alliance will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

