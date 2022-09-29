International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,089. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.78 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

