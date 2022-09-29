International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.14

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 253534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICAGY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.25 ($1.28) to €1.30 ($1.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 245.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. Analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

