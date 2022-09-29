International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 3.9% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

