International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $122.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

