International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Raised by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,866. The company has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average is $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

