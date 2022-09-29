Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (NYSE:IRRX.U) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX.U – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 9,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

