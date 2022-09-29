Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Short Interest Update

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of INTE stock remained flat at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

