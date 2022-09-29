Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.20.
IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
Shares of IBP stock opened at $83.78 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $141.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average is $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.25.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 23.42%.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.