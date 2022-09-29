Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,005,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after purchasing an additional 144,594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.3% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $83.78 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $141.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average is $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

