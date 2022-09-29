Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISPOW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth about $5,210,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPOW traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 127,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,003. Inspirato has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

