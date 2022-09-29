Insider Selling: Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Insider Sells $27,890.00 in Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,359.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanara MedTech Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 2.06. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $38.19.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sanara MedTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 54.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Sanara MedTech from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

(Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.