Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,014,932.57 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $3,014,932.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,935,067.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy New Technology In Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 96,137 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,536.87.

NuScale Power Stock Down 0.8 %

SMR opened at $12.40 on Thursday. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMR shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

