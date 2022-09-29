Insider Buying: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) EVP Purchases $75,800.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 46,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $22.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 946,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 787,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 72,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Macerich by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,533,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Macerich by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 126,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 63,825 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAC. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

