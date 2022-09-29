Insider Buying: Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) COO Purchases $212,805.12 in Stock

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) COO Philip Scott Moses acquired 58,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $212,805.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,687.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OIS opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.99.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $181.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oil States International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 73.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,379,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 583,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 15.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

