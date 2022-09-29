Insider Buying: Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) COO Purchases $212,805.12 in Stock

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) COO Philip Scott Moses acquired 58,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $212,805.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,687.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Oil States International Trading Up 3.6 %
NYSE:OIS opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.99.
Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $181.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oil States International
Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oil States International (OIS)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.