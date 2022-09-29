Insider Buying: Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IMVT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. 8,755,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,642. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

