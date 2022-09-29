Insider Buying: Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider Stephen Welker acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £42,500 ($51,353.31).

Hostmore Trading Down 2.4 %

LON MORE opened at GBX 16.02 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.17. Hostmore plc has a 52 week low of GBX 14.94 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.24 ($1.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.54. The stock has a market cap of £20.21 million and a P/E ratio of -32.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hostmore in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Hostmore Company Profile

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

