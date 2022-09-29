Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Buys 5,561 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 5,561 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $11,122.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,960,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 92,309 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $183,694.91.

On Friday, September 23rd, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 7,375 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $15,118.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 6,088 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $12,480.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 6,365 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $13,048.25.

On Friday, September 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 8,153 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $16,713.65.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 15,877 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $32,071.54.

On Friday, August 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 41,120 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 4,144 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $8,453.76.

On Monday, August 8th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 7,233 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $14,610.66.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 3,658 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $7,242.84.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

GEG remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Wednesday. 20,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.12. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.