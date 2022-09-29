Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys 2,131 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $13,638.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,118,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,757,248. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,249.60.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $178,942.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,150.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,526.47.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $49,747.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $52,431.32.

Brightcove Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 117,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $270.66 million, a PE ratio of -107.67 and a beta of 0.70. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 27.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $7,947,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Brightcove by 115.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Brightcove by 82.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

See Also

