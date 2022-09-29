Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Inpex stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 108,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Inpex has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

