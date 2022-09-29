Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Down to $5.35

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.10. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 9,232 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 10.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $646.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,625.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

