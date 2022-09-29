Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Inflection Point Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

Inflection Point Acquisition Price Performance

IPAXW remained flat at $0.21 on Wednesday. 6,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,196. Inflection Point Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.