Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 11030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

