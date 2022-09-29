ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 10.5%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) fell 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 51,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,556,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 75,883 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

