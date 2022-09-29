ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 10.5%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) fell 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 51,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,556,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
