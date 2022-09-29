iMe Lab Price Tops $0.0273 on Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $179,875.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab launched on June 6th, 2021. iMe Lab’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iMe Lab is imem.app. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “iMe Lab proposes itself as an alternative client with a crypto wallet developed on the Telegram open source and working on Telegram API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

