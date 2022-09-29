IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 246.9% from the August 31st total of 452,600 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.23. 184,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,279. IMARA has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in IMARA by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 734,581 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IMARA by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IMARA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMARA in a report on Friday, June 10th.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

