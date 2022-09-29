Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is Dearborn Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 2.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $49,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $4.67 on Thursday, hitting $183.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

