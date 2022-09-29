Idle (IDLE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,549.00

Idle (IDLE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $2,549.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Idle

Idle’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance/#. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Idle

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle is a decentralized protocol dedicated to bringing automatic asset allocation and aggregation to the interest-bearing tokens economy. This protocol bundles crypto-assets (ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins) into tokenized baskets that are programmed to automatically rebalance funds according to different management strategies.The Idle protocol is governed and upgraded by IDLE token-holders, using three distinct components: (1) the IDLE token, (2) the governance module (Governor Alpha), and (3) the Timelock.”

