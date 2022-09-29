Idle Hits One Day Volume of $2,549.00 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Idle coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $2,549.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Idle

Idle’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. The official website for Idle is idle.finance/#. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Idle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle is a decentralized protocol dedicated to bringing automatic asset allocation and aggregation to the interest-bearing tokens economy. This protocol bundles crypto-assets (ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins) into tokenized baskets that are programmed to automatically rebalance funds according to different management strategies.The Idle protocol is governed and upgraded by IDLE token-holders, using three distinct components: (1) the IDLE token, (2) the governance module (Governor Alpha), and (3) the Timelock.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

