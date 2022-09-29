Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HSQVY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,864. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $32.57.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

