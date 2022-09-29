Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 33,850 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,850 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.58. 560,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,316. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

