Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising makes up approximately 0.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 94.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.31. 19,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,731. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

