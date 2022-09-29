Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,000. Cognex makes up about 1.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cognex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cognex by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cognex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 135.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 61,869 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.11. 15,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,807. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

