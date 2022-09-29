Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.31. 115,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.84. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

