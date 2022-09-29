Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,390 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 4.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 24.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.4% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock traded down $4.14 on Thursday, reaching $140.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

