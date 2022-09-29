Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

