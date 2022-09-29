Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) PT Lowered to SEK 100 at Barclays

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from SEK 115 to SEK 100 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HUFAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HUFAF stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $13.22.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

