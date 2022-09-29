HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.12 EPS.

HP Stock Down 2.7 %

HP stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. 46,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,111,586. HP has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at HP

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.79.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in HP by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,318 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in HP by 460.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 472,168 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 387,889 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in HP by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HP by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,586,000 after purchasing an additional 194,852 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.