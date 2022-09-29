Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after acquiring an additional 376,498 shares during the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $29,710,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after acquiring an additional 196,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IBB traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.46. 194,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,592. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $164.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.23.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

