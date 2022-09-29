Howard Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Leidos comprises 2.5% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Leidos worth $21,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Boston Partners lifted its position in Leidos by 71.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,496 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 961,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,892,000 after purchasing an additional 395,558 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Leidos by 2,130.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 338,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,827,000 after purchasing an additional 322,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

LDOS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.06. 17,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.38.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

