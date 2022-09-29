Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $28.87 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.4% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 18,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $3,027,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $517.20. 55,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,306. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.71. The company has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.