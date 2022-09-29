Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $17.74 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up about 2.1% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $17,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $359,612,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE DHI traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 149,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.