Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Position Raised by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey accounts for 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned 0.13% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 29,056 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,002,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $738,000.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $76.63 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.