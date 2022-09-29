Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,919,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,083 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Hostess Brands worth $40,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

TWNK stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. 4,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,323. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.57. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

