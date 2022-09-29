Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.13

Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 6140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

