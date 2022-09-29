Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $173.83 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

