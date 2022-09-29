Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading Up 0.7%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.00. 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 770,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.