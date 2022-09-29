Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading Up 0.7%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.00. 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 770,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,390,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 147,406 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,069,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 61.8% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 930,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after buying an additional 355,664 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 554,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.