HODL Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (HODL)

HODL (HODL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One HODL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HODL has a market cap of $1.51 million and $13,437.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HODL has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00276670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00142328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.79 or 0.00771473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.63 or 0.00599775 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC.

HODL Profile

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,834,563,966,400 coins. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/HodlToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.htmlTelegram | Discord | Facebook | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

