HNP Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 2.1% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HNP Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,123,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 30,942 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 826,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,878,647. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.41.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

