HNP Capital LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HNP Capital LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

KBE stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 141,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,598. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.