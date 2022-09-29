HNP Capital LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 26,819 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.39. 599,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,716,736. The company has a market capitalization of $165.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

